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Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Tottenham make final decision on Roberto De Zerbi's future after disastrous start

R. De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of sacking Roberto De Zerbi despite enduring a winless start to the new Premier League campaign. The north London club remain fully committed to the Italian manager, trusting him to turn their fortunes around after a summer of heavy investment.

  • Spurs stand by their man

    Tottenham are fully behind De Zerbi and have no plans to make a managerial change, as per TEAMtalk. The north London club have endured a difficult start to the new Premier League season, failing to win any of their opening six matches.

    Despite the disappointing early results, Spurs' hierarchy retain complete confidence in the Italian. They believe a significant improvement in form is just around the corner and remain convinced he is the right man to lead their project.

    De Zerbi is also relaxed about his position and remains entirely committed to the job. The report insist there are no concerns over the former Brighton boss walking away from the current situation.

  • Roberto De Zerbi(C)Getty Images

    Board rules out knee-jerk reaction

    The message from inside the club is clear, with Tottenham determined to give De Zerbi the time and backing required to deliver progress. The current situation is not what the hierarchy envisaged after a busy summer transfer window.

    However, early difficulties will not prompt a knee-jerk reaction or overshadow the broader project. TEAMtalk reports that the club are confident results will improve once the team finds consistency under his leadership.

    The Spurs board want De Zerbi to have the opportunity to work with his revamped squad. They are adamant that the recent investments will eventually translate into improved performances on the pitch.

  • Remembering last season's survival act

    De Zerbi inherited a difficult situation when he arrived at Tottenham late in March last season. The club was battling to preserve their Premier League status amid a challenging campaign.

    Tasked with keeping Spurs in the top flight with limited time to implement his tactical ideas, the Italian successfully secured their survival. This achievement gave the club a crucial opportunity to rebuild ahead of the new season.

    That escape act has not been forgotten by the Tottenham hierarchy. They continue to regard his work at the end of last season as a vital factor when assessing his current position, refusing to abandon their plans at the first sign of adversity.

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  • Roberto De Zerbi Tottenham 2025-26Getty

    Stability favoured over major disruption

    Tottenham made a massive financial commitment to De Zerbi during the summer, spending heavily on a host of new players to address areas of weakness. The scale of that spending highlights why the club are eager to maintain stability rather than consider another change in the dugout. Sacking De Zerbi would risk disrupting the work carried out over the summer, with the manager still integrating his new arrivals.

    The hierarchy believe continuity will be vital as the new signings settle and De Zerbi's tactical ideas become firmly established. While the opening results have undoubtedly created pressure, the Lilywhites remain convinced that their recent work will still deliver the desired outcome.

Premier League
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