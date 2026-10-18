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'Not my problem anymore!' – Roberto De Zerbi sends message to Richarlison before Coventry clash
De Zerbi addresses Richarlison situation before Coventry clash
Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi delivered a sharp response when asked about Brazilian forward Richarlison ahead of Monday's Premier League encounter against Coventry City. The 29-year-old featured for Spurs' Under-21 side in midweek but continues to be vocal on social media regarding his treatment at the club.
With Spurs sitting 19th in the table without a win, De Zerbi insisted that resolving the attacker's off-field drama falls outside his managerial responsibilities.
The Italian manager maintained that his primary concern remains fixing Tottenham's form on the pitch.
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Manager passes Richarlison issue to Spurs directors
When asked if the club plans to find a new solution for Richarlison in the January transfer window, De Zerbi directed all inquiries toward chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and technical director Johan Lange. "I don't know, it's not my problem anymore. You have to ask Vinai, to Johan, it's not my problem," De Zerbi stated.
"I know as a coach I have to accept, to support, take pressure, to take responsibility even if it's not my responsibility because I didn't decide."
"If he wants to speak about me, he can and he knows where he can find me," De Zerbi added. "I stay in my office from 8.30am until the evening."
Spurs boss focuses on team development over distraction
De Zerbi insisted he holds no personal grudges against the Brazilian, but refused to let the situation derail Tottenham's preparation after their recent bonding trip to Marbella. "I have no problem with nobody, but I don't want to speak any more because my focus is on the Coventry game and the focus is just to improve my team," De Zerbi explained.
"I think in Manchester, especially in the toughest moments, after the red card, we showed we have character."
"So we have to show character from the beginning. At home, with our fans. Because if we want, we can change the history of this season."
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De Zerbi demands humility against Lampard's in-form Coventry
Turning his attention to Monday's opponents, De Zerbi offered praise for Frank Lampard's newly promoted Coventry City side, who have climbed to 14th after impressive back-to-back wins. "Coventry is a good team. They played a fantastic Championship last season," De Zerbi noted.
"They played with energy, with quality also, because they have players like Cherif, I know very well, and other players."
"But we are Tottenham, keeping humility," he concluded. "We want to show to be good enough to win the games, especially if we deserve to win the games."
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