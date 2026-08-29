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Khaled Mahmoud

"There is no panic!" - Unfazed Roberto De Zerbi makes bold promise to Tottenham fans after disappointing Newcastle defeat

R. De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has called for calm following a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle United. Despite a lackluster performance that has left Spurs reeling at the bottom of the table, the Italian tactician remains convinced that his project will eventually bear fruit in North London.

  • Analyzing the downfall against Newcastle

    Tottenham endured a difficult afternoon in North London as goals from Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa secured all three points for the visitors. Reflecting on the match, De Zerbi felt the scoreline did not accurately represent the flow of the game, despite his side struggling to break down a resilient Magpies backline.

    "Disappointed for the result because until the first goal we conceded I think we played better than Newcastle," De Zerbi told BBC Sport. "We lost ball possession in the first half because we didn't defend in the right way, the distance between the defenders and attackers was too big. We can improve in the defensive phases but today was an unfair result."

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    Historical struggles and missed opportunities

    The defeat was particularly stinging as it consigned Spurs to an unwanted piece of history, marking the first time in 52 years they have failed to score while losing their opening two league matches. Spurs have now failed to score while losing their opening two matches of a campaign for the first time since the 1974-75 season.

    De Zerbi lamented his team's lack of composure in the final third, specifically citing the need for better decision-making when in sight of the goal. "At the beginning of the second half we had some chance to create the potential chances. We created many chances to score, we have to improve the last decision, because that will make a difference," the manager explained. "At the end we are disappointed for the result and our fans. We are working to be a great team. When we become a team I think we can change the story of the last two seasons for Tottenham. We are working to be good on the pitch, if you believe in work and training then you have to improve day by day."

  • Patience required for the long-term plan

    Despite the growing frustration among the Tottenham faithful, De Zerbi was adamant that a clear roadmap to success remains in place. Spurs entered the new campaign determined to put last season's final-day relegation escape behind them, backing their new boss with over £350 million in summer signings. However, following a heavy 3-0 defeat at Brentford on opening day and another dismal display against Newcastle, the team continues to struggle. Amid this rocky start, De Zerbi urged supporters to stay patient while the overhauled squad adapts to his demanding tactical philosophy.

    Speaking to Sky Sports, the manager sent a clear message to those questioning the direction of the team: "There is no panic. I know where we are going and what the plan is. I'm sorry for the fans for the result. We have to improve. We have to work hard on the pitch and find the connection between the players.

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    Next challenge ahead for De Zerbi’s men

    Tottenham will look to get their season back on track when they travel to face Nottingham Forest on September 5. It promises to be another stern test for De Zerbi’s side, with Forest riding high on confidence after securing an impressive 2-2 draw away at Anfield against Liverpool today.

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