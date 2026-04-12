Roberto De Zerbi, welcome to your Mission: Impossible! How Tottenham can escape relegation despite season from hell

Frank was ousted in February, a couple of months after the world cottoned on that the job was, unfortunately, too big for him, and replaced by Igor Tudor, who had never worked in the Premier League before but had a track record of saving seasons as a firefighter. He failed to win any of his five Premier League matches in charge and left by mutual consent.
And so the onus is now on Roberto De Zerbi to save Spurs from the doomsday scenario of relegation, with the north Londoners having dropped into the bottom three due to West Ham's win over Wolves on Friday night.
The Italian's appointment caused ripples in an already fractured fanbase, and there will probably be further points of conflict up ahead in that regard. By choosing to accept this job, De Zerbi has walked into one of the strangest situations in football - and yet the might just be able to keep Tottenham in the top flight.