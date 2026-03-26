Robert Lewandowski, Gianluigi Donnarumma and 11 of the biggest stars at risk of missing the 2026 World Cup

Though not considered to be among Europe's heavyweights, Poland are international tournament regulars. They have made the last five European Championships and four of the last six World Cups, yet their participation in 2026 is under serious threat.

Even with Robert Lewandowski continuing to deliver the goods at the age of 37, Poland will have to beat Albania and then one of Sweden or Ukraine if they are to make it to North America, having finished second to the Netherlands in the group stage. With the veteran striker still leading the line for a prolific Barcelona team that could end the season with a La Liga and Champions League double, it would be a huge disappointment if he is unable to play at one last World Cup.

Lewandowski is also only 12 goals away from becoming the first player in Poland's history to score 100 times for the national team, with his tally of 88 already 40 clear of Wlodzimierz Lubanski in second in the nation's all-time rankings. Breaking that record at a World Cup would surely prove all the more special, but he needs to give himself the opportunity to go on and do that first.