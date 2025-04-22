Rob McElhenney rides emotional rollercoaster in Wrexham away end as Hollywood actor joins travelling fans to see Red Dragons take important step towards promotion
Rob McElhenney saw his nerves shredded when joining travelling Wrexham fans in the away end for a crucial League One victory at Blackpool.
- Famous co-owner made trip to Bloomfield Road
- Experienced many highs and lows in one afternoon
- Parkinson's side back up to second in League One