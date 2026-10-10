'People like Rio Ferdinand are embarrassing themselves!' - Jamie Carragher slams Man Utd legend for defending Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal walkout

Gary Neville has also weighed in on the saga, suggesting that Ronaldo's detailed public response only exacerbated the issue. While Neville admitted his enduring affection for the forward, he insisted that the superstar must face accountability.

"My view was that I would never criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjær because he conducted himself with great class, whether he was winning or losing," Neville noted. "With Cristiano, it’s difficult because I love him, but I can’t watch what happened at United in his second period and then see him make a statement like that without saying something. He has to be pulled up on that and told that it isn’t acceptable."

Neville highlighted how Ronaldo's immense wealth and influence have warped his reality, but praised Jesus for not bowing to player power.

"The problem is, who is going to tell him? He isn’t going to listen to me or you, but I can’t approve of that statement or pretend it was a good thing to do. If you love Ronaldo, it makes him more difficult to like; if you don’t like him, it makes you dislike him even more," he added. "When you have a billion pounds in the bank, the achievements he has had and the power he has, you feel you’re unbreakable, you feel you’re unstoppable. You think you can dictate to a federation or a manager what they should say. I’m glad the manager stood his ground. If he had read those eight points out, he would have lost a lot of his soul."

Despite the current turmoil, Neville remains confident that this ugly chapter will eventually fade into the background. "I don’t think it’s irretrievable. In another year, when he has retired, we will look back at his greatness and his football, and people might not remember this ending."



