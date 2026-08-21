Revealed: Why Jose Mourinho says he would NEVER sign Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal for Real Madrid

In a summer that has seen the Spanish capital buzzing with the return of the legendary Portuguese tactician, Mourinho has wasted no time in drawing battle lines. Despite Yamal boasting staggering three La Liga crowns of his fledgling career, coupled with Euro and World Cup titles, the Real Madrid boss is adamant that the 19-year-old does not have a place in his plans.

Yamal registered 42 goal contributions in 45 games last season, establishing himself as one of the frontrunner for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. However, when asked by El Chiringuito if he would like to bring the Blaugrana sensation to the Bernabeu, Mourinho was blunt: "No. He’s a great player, without a doubt, a young player with unbelievable potential. To be a European and world champion at his age isn't normal, but we’ve got a top-class squad here; I wouldn't make room for anyone. These are my boys now. And my players are the best."



