Weston McKennie Aston VillaGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Revealed: ‘Top player’ wage demands of USMNT star Weston McKennie as Aston Villa line up transfer to bring former Leeds loanee back to the Premier League

Weston McKennieUSAPremier LeagueTransfersAston VillaJuventusDouglas LuizSerie A

The “top player” wage demands of USMNT star Weston McKennie in order to make a Premier League transfer possible have been revealed.

  • Midfielder has one year left on contract in Italy
  • Being used as a makeweight in move for Luiz
  • Wants to get paid what he is worth in England
