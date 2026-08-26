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Revealed: Why Jose Mourinho’s ‘crazy’ Real Madrid return has left Portugal in a state of shock
Mourinho returns to Real Madrid
Mourinho has returned to Madrid, taking the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu 13 years after his initial departure. The legendary Portuguese manager arrives with his enthusiasm intact, tasked with a clear mandate to restore domestic and European dominance.
Los Blancos have endured two consecutive seasons without a trophy, prompting the club's hierarchy to turn to a highly familiar face. Mourinho's primary objective will be to erase the memory of those barren years and bring silverware back to the Spanish capital.
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Portuguese media stunned by the move
The appointment has generated significant shock in Mourinho's homeland. The manager arrives in Madrid straight from a disappointing spell in charge of Benfica, leaving many wondering why one of the world's biggest clubs opted for a coach who recently struggled to meet expectations. Portuguese journalist Luis Cristovao, who closely followed Mourinho's time in Lisbon, expressed his total disbelief at the move.
"After what he did here, which wasn't spectacular, nor particularly positive, returning to Madrid is crazy. It’s completely unexpected," Cristovao explained, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.
Has the legendary manager changed?
Upon his presentation, Mourinho projected a calmer and more conciliatory image, a stark contrast to his famously combative persona. Cristovao notes that a similar phenomenon occurred when he first joined Benfica, driven by a desire to re-establish himself at the top.
"He has changed because he has gone through a lot and, somehow, left the elite of world football," the journalist observed. "Here, when he arrived, we had exactly the same feeling. He seemed changed, he seemed like someone else. Friendlier and calmer.
"One thing is when he arrives and a very different one is when the situation, the questions, and the matches become more difficult around him. And there I would tell you that yes, he is a Mourinho with more years, but the same Mourinho deep down."
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Restoring glory at the Bernabeu
Mourinho now faces the major task of leading Los Blancos back to title-winning ways. After kicking off the season with a 2-1 victory over Espanyol, Madrid will now aim for another win when they face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in their next Liga match.
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