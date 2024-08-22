Kyle Walker Annie Kilner Lauryn Goodman 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Revealed: How much of £27m fortune Kyle Walker could lose in divorce with Annie Kilner amid doubts over Man City defender's marriage - with £3.5m mansion 'almost certain' to go

K. WalkerManchester CityShowbizEnglandPremier League

Doubts are being cast over Kyle Walker’s marriage to Annie Kilner, with the Manchester City defender in danger of losing part of his £27m fortune.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Fathered two children with Goodman
  • Relationship with Kilner may be over
  • Into final stages of elite playing career
Article continues below