Revealed: Harry Maguire’s reaction to ‘sh*t yourself’ penalty jibe after tangling with Ashley Young & surviving VAR review scare in Man Utd’s dramatic draw at Everton
Harry Maguire’s reaction to a “sh*t yourself” jibe at Everton has been revealed, with the Manchester United defender surviving a VAR penalty scare.
- Red Devils battled back from two goals down
- Spot-kick awarded in stoppage-time
- Decision overturned following VAR review