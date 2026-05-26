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Revealed: Why stunning Bruno Fernandes to Tottenham transfer move collapsed
Spurs were close to signing Fernandes
Fernandes has admitted Tottenham were on the verge of signing him before Sporting blocked the move. Spurs targeted the midfielder in 2019 as they prepared for life after Christian Eriksen, who was nearing the end of his time in north London. Man Utd eventually completed a £67.6 million deal for Fernandes in January 2020, but the Portugal international revealed the situation could have unfolded very differently just months earlier.
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Fernandes explains collapsed Spurs move and responds to Keane
Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Fernandes said negotiations with Tottenham had progressed significantly before Sporting decided to keep him. The midfielder also admitted he was eager to move because of his long-standing ambition to play in the Premier League.
"Yeah, I spoke with Tottenham, and we were very close to getting an agreement done," Fernandes admitted. "Then, in the last two days of the market, Sporting just said, 'We're not going to sell him. We're going to keep him because we need him.
"Yes, because I wanted to play in the Premier League, because for me it is the best league in the world. It's the most competitive one. It's the one that I think when you grow up, you dream to play for you know, like full stadiums, top clubs, top players.
"Obviously, I was lucky enough that my dream club to play in England was Man United, and obviously, Tottenham at the time was the option I had, and I was very, very happy to join them because they showed me the process that they were going through."
Fernandes remains central despite criticism
Fernandes has become one of Man Utd’s most influential players since arriving from Sporting. The midfielder has regularly delivered goals and assists despite the club’s inconsistent performances during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. His leadership style and emotional approach continue to divide opinion among pundits, with Keane among his strongest critics. Fernandes, however, made clear he accepts criticism as long as it is fair and accurate.
He said: "Like I've always said, I don't mind criticism. I've always taken criticism from everyone and anyone and I never reply to anything or whatsoever. People have an opinion, they think it's good, bad, whatever.
"What I don't like is when people lie about things and [in] this case that you said about Roy Keane basically what he said is a lie because... either he saw some other interview or he can't say that I said one thing that I've just not said and luckily for me is everything on record.
"I accept his criticism, I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don't like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said. That's the only thing I don't like."
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Fernandes looks to lead United forward
Fernandes remains a key figure for the Red Devils as the club attempts to rebuild and compete more consistently at the top level, especially with Champions League football next season. The Portugal international is expected to continue carrying major creative responsibility in midfield. However, before starting pre-season with United, the playmaker will first focus on Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign.