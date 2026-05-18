Now the real work begins for Michael Carrick! Man Utd boss' six biggest priorities after landing permanent Old Trafford manager's job

You can't say Carrick hasn't earned the job, overseeing 11 wins and three draws in his 16 matches in charge to date, taking the club from sixth to third after taking the reigns from Darren Fletcher in January following Ruben Amorim's sacking. He's even been nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award.

Now, the former midfielder is eyeing more forward momentum. "You've always got to aim upwards, for sure," Carrick said ahead of United's final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest. "I think that's just the beauty of football and the beauty of competition - to achieve something, to then back it up, to then improve on things. I think that’s always the challenge. For the players, for the squad, for the whole group, for the football club, we only keep moving in a positive way and in the right direction."

But how do United ensure they make that progress? As the Red Devils prepare to confirm Carrick as their new head coach on a two-year deal, GOAL looks at his six biggest priorities as he begins life as their permanent boss...