Germany U17 v Andorra U17 - UEFA Under17 EURO QualifierGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Real Madrid ready to engage in transfer battle with Ajax for Bayern Munich prodigy Lennart Karl

TransfersReal MadridBayern MunichAjaxLaLigaBundesligaEredivisie

Real Madrid are all set to compete with Ajax for the signature of Bayern Munich's teenage sensation Lennart Karl.

  • Madrid impressed with young midfielder
  • Bayern Munich wonderkid on Ajax's radar, too
  • Contract with Bavarians until 2026
