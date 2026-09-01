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Real Madrid slammed for 'worst transition in history' as club legend blasts Jose Mourinho’s muscle-bound squad
Lavelle suffers head injury
Madrid have been one of the most active clubs in the recent summer transfer market as they look to build a new era. The Spanish giants secured several high-profile additions, bringing the likes of Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella, and Yan Diomande to the Santiago Bernabeu.
However, former Los Blancos player Tote believes the new arrivals have failed to address a glaring fundamental flaw within the squad. He insists that manager Mourinho's rebuilt team possesses a significant weakness that will undoubtedly impact their upcoming campaign across all competitions.
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The worst transition in history
Speaking as a guest on Iker Casillas' podcast, Bajo los palos, Tote did not hold back in his scathing assessment of the club's current tactical direction. He argued that the departures of legendary midfield duo Modric and Kroos have been handled disastrously by the board.
"Madrid cannot, after Modric and Kroos, exchange talent for muscle," Tote stated. "It is a mistake by Madrid and the worst transition that can be made in history, it is the most unrecognisable Madrid I have seen in the last 40 years.
"There is no player who has been at Real Madrid who is bad, it is impossible. But they do not have the hierarchy to play or dominate Europe. Madrid simply lacks football."
Questions surround Mourinho's dramatic return
Beyond his thoughts on the playing squad, Tote also expressed serious doubts over Mourinho's sensational return to the Bernabeu dug-out after a decade away. The Portuguese tactician faces intense media scrutiny as he attempts to construct a new winning machine in the Spanish capital.
"Mourinho before, with his good and bad things, had energy, but today I do not know if he still has it," Tote said. "He comes from many teams and age catches up with everyone, but what he certainly does not have is the team he had 20 years ago."
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What’s next for Madrid?
Mourinho’s squad has kicked off the Liga season with three consecutive wins. Los Blancos defeated Espanyol 2–1, thrashed Real Sociedad 4–1, and secured a resounding four-goal victory over Málaga. The Portuguese manager will be aiming for a fourth win when Madrid travel to face Real Betis on Friday.
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