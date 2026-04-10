Real Madrid set to be handed Thibaut Courtois fitness boost in time for La Liga & Champions League run-in

Courtois, the 33-year-old goalkeeper, has been out of action since suffering a thigh injury during Real Madrid’s clash against Manchester City on March 17. Initial medical evaluations projected a recovery period of no less than six weeks.

However, according to The Athletic, the Belgian international is progressing well in his rehabilitation program. Sources familiar with the situation have indicated that Courtois is targeting a return to contention by the end of April. This timeline would coincide with the Champions League semi-finals- approximately six weeks after the injury - provided that Real Madrid advance to that stage of the competition.