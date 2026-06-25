Real Madrid plot to trigger €9m Nico Paz clause and offer him back to Como for massive fee

The strategic manoeuvre allows the Spanish capital club to generate a substantial profit on an academy graduate who originally moved to northern Italy on a permanent, four-year deal for a reported €6m fee in August 2024.

Romano reports that the intricate buy-back proposal will give Como the first refusal to keep their midfield anchor ahead of their historic European campaign. If a financial agreement cannot be reached, prominent rival suitors like Inter and several wealthy Premier League clubs are prepared to launch competitive bids.