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Real Madrid plot to trigger €9m Nico Paz clause and offer him back to Como for massive fee
Madrid ready to trigger Paz clause
Bernabeu officials are scheduled to meet with the Serie A club today to trigger the cut-price release option for the talented 21-year-old. According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid intend to immediately offer Como the opportunity to retain their talisman on a permanent basis for a massive €60m (£52m) package. Should the Italian side decline the steep valuation, the Liga giants will look to sell him elsewhere, as he is not in their immediate first-team plans.
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Romano details Madrid strategy
The strategic manoeuvre allows the Spanish capital club to generate a substantial profit on an academy graduate who originally moved to northern Italy on a permanent, four-year deal for a reported €6m fee in August 2024.
Romano reports that the intricate buy-back proposal will give Como the first refusal to keep their midfield anchor ahead of their historic European campaign. If a financial agreement cannot be reached, prominent rival suitors like Inter and several wealthy Premier League clubs are prepared to launch competitive bids.
Argentine starlet drives rise
Paz enjoyed an extraordinary domestic campaign, registering 12 league goals and six assists to guide his team into a historic top-four finish and Champions League qualification. The attacking midfielder statistically dominated Serie A, leading all midfielders in non-penalty goal contributions and shots on target per 90 minutes. His magnificent club form earned him 10 senior caps for Argentina and a place in their current World Cup squad, catching the attention of elite scouts across the continent.
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Billionaire owners face test
Spearheaded by Robert Budi Hartono and the wider family, with club president Mirwan Suwarso directing Italian operations, the ambitious Djarum hierarchy faces a massive financial crossroad. Boasting a combined fortune exceeding $40 billion, the wealthy owners must decide whether to sanction this staggering €60m record outlay for their prize asset. Their ultimate resolution during these negotiations will heavily dictate the club's upcoming Champions League debut and capability to maintain top-four momentum.