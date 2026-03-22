Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Vinicius Jr provides the derby-day double while Fede Valverde impresses again despite red card to keep title race alive

Real took the initiative early, and almost took the lead when Valverde scampered down the right wing before firing across the goalkeeper - but his shot pinged off the post. They came close soon after, too, but Giuliano Simeone twice cleared off the line.

Atletico were rewarded for their defensive work with a goal of their own when Matteo Rugeri found Giuliano, who in turn backheeled into the path of Ademola Lookman for an easy, close-range finish.

The home side picked things up in the second half, and they were awarded a penalty when David Hancko tripped Brahim Diaz, allowing Vinicius to too home the spot. Another error then gifted Madrid their second as Jose Gimenez, introduced at half-time, failed to clear his lines from a poor pass and Valverde nipped in to continue his fine run of form in front of goal.

But Atleti responded through Nahuel Molina, who strode forward from right-back and smashed one into the top corner from 25 yards out for his second stunning goal in as many league games.

Real had the last laugh, however, as Trent Alexander-Arnold pinged the ball into the path of Vinicius, who cut onto his right foot before curling one into the bottom corner. Valverde's dismissal meant Alvaro Arbeloa's side were forced to hang on, with Julian Alvarez striking the woodwork from long range, but they were able to secure victory and close the gap on leaders Barcelona back up to four points.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...