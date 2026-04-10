Real Madrid's next manager?! National team boss emerges as surprise candidate to take over at the Bernabeu

The ex-Marseille and Chelsea player has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next manager of Real Madrid. According to reports from RMC Sport, the French national team boss is on a shortlist of high-profile names being considered by Florentino Perez to take the reins at the Bernabeu.

Deschamps, who has been at the helm of the French national team for 14 years, is set to step down following the conclusion of the World Cup. While Zinedine Zidane has long been touted as his most likely successor with the national team, Deschamps' own future is now pointing towards a return to club football with the biggest club in the world.