Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos takes huge step towards completing fairy tale takeover of former club
Free agent: Ramos intends to play on
Ramos is a free agent after severing ties with Mexican outfit Monterrey. He is looking to return to Europe and was said to be targeting a place in Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup - having previously earned 180 caps for his country.
That may feel a tad ambitious, but Ramos - like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - has shown no sign of slowing down while playing on towards his 40s. He does, however, have plenty on his plate away from the pitch.
Update on Ramos' bid to purchase Sevilla
It was revealed around the turn of the calendar year that Ramos was exploring the possibility of moving into club ownership. He is said to have lined up a team of investors who believe a deal with Sevilla can be done.
A significant step towards turning that dream into a reality is said to have been taken. According to Cadena SER, Ramos and his co-bidders have reached “a preliminary agreement with the club’s core group of reference shareholders”.
It is claimed that an “exclusivity period has now been opened, during which both parties will review Sevilla’s financial accounts before attempting to finalise a definitive deal”. Ramos has teamed up with Argentine entrepreneur Martin Ink - the CEO of Five Eleven Capital, an American soccer-focused investment group. They are already familiar with how Sevilla work as the club’s sporting director, Antonio Cordon, has previously been involved with the group.
Cadena SER report that Ramos has “signed a letter of intent with several of Sevilla’s principal shareholders, with the due diligence process representing the next formal step toward acquisition”.
Hometown hero: Ramos took in two spells with Sevilla as a player
Ramos has never tried to hide his affection for Sevilla, having graduated out of their academy system. He left for a 16-year stint at Real Madrid in 2005 - with five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns being captured with Los Blancos - but returned to his roots in 2023 following two seasons alongside Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.
That spell lasted just 12 months, with Ramos saying in an emotional farewell message to supporters: “Wherever I am, Sevilla FC will have the staunch support of a Sevillista of birth and heart. Thank you very much to all.”
A familiar path to Andalusia could now be trodden again. The offer tabled by Ramos and Co is said to be worth over €400 million (£347m/$474m). The legendary defender does face competition for Sevilla, though, as nine other parties are said to have expressed interest.
Ramos is now heading to Seville in a bid to “advance the acquisition process”, while also keeping his options open when it comes to contract offers on the playing front.
Beckham, Ronaldo & Mbappe: Players that own stakes in clubs
If a deal were to be completed, then Ramos would join the likes of Manchester United legend David Beckham - who is now working with Argentine GOAT Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami - in an exclusive group of players who have acquired stakes in professional clubs.
Ex-Chelsea striker Didier Drogba became an owner of the Phoenix Rising after joining the American outfit as a player in 2017. Another former Blues star, and Ramos’ fellow World Cup winner, Cesc Fabregas is a minority shareholder in Como - the team that he currently manages.
Portuguese icon Ronaldo boasts a 15 per cent stake at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, while Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe - through his investment firm Interconnected Ventures - is the majority owner of Ligue 2 side Caen. Elsewhere, Barcelona great Gerard Pique is involved with FC Andorra, Jamie Vardy at Rochester New York FC and N’Golo Kante with Belgian side Royal Excelsior Virton.
