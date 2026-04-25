AFP
Kylian Mbappe injury: Huge concern for Real Madrid & France as forward asks to be substituted with suspected hamstring issue
Hamstring scare for talisman
Mbappe’s milestone 100th appearance for Madrid ended in frustration as the Frenchman lasted just 81 minutes before signalling to the bench. After requesting a substitution due to physical distress, he bypassed the dugout and headed straight to the dressing room to be replaced by Gonzalo Garcia. Early assessments suggest the striker has suffered a strain to his left hamstring, an injury that overshadowed a match where Madrid conceded a 94th-minute equaliser to Hector Bellerin.
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Arbeloa remains cautious
The loss of Mbappe adds to the mounting pressure on manager Alvaro Arbeloa, whose side now sits eight points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona. Medical reports from sources at ESPNhave reinforced the suspicion of a muscular issue, suggesting a period of recovery may be necessary.
Addressing the media after the final whistle regarding the forward's condition and the discomfort that prompted the change, Arbeloa said: "I have no idea [what's wrong with Mbappe]. He felt some discomfort. We'll see how he evolves over the next few days."
World Cup implications loom
The injury news has sparked equal concern within the French national camp as they finalise preparations for the 2026 World Cup in North America. As the focal point of a team aiming for a third consecutive final, Mbappe's fitness is paramount ahead of their tournament opener against Senegal on June 16. Despite reaching a century of games for Los Blancos, the Frenchman's personal milestone was marred by the defensive lapses that have seen Madrid fail to keep a clean sheet in 10 consecutive outings.
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Crucial tests in Catalonia
Madrid must now travel to Espanyol on May 3, where they will likely be forced to reorganise their attack without their leading marksman. That fixture serves as a prelude to a high-stakes trip to face Barcelona, a match that could mathematically end Madrid's title defence if they fail to secure a victory. Given the usual recovery period for hamstring strains, the medical team is under pressure to ensure Mbappe is fit for a series of matches that will determine whether the club finishes the season without a trophy.