Real Madrid identify blockbuster replacement for Vinicius Jr as contract talks with Brazilian superstar continue to stall
Real Madrid have already identified Vinicius Junior's replacement as contract talks with the Brazilian winger have stalled. Vini Jr. still has two years left on his existing deal and is demanding a wage hike to sign a new contract. In case the Selecao star leaves the club, amid interest from Saudi Arabia, Los Blancos will go after Premier League star Erling Haaland.
