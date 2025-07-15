This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Trouble between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid? Contract talks break down as Brazilian attacker demands higher salary than Kylian Mbappe but Spanish giants refuse to budge on latest offer Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Transfers LaLiga K. Mbappe The relationship between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid is tense, as the Brazilian has demanded a higher salary than Kylian Mbappe in his new contract. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vinicius Jr demands higher wages than Mbappe

Brazilian's current contract runs till 2027

Real Madrid not keen to bow down to his demand Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱