Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos delivers update on Sevilla takeover bid

While the takeover represents an exciting new chapter for Ramos, it would also end any hope of him returning to play in Spanish football. Regulations within La Liga prevent any active player from maintaining a direct ownership stake in a club competing within the same league system. This leaves the legendary defender with a difficult choice regarding his immediate future. Should the purchase be successful, Ramos may be forced to retire from professional football entirely or continue his career in a different country. "I'm feeling great," Ramos added on his current situation away from the game. "I'm spending a lot of time with my family at the moment and am really enjoying it."