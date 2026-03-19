Real Madrid handed Thibaut Courtois injury scare ahead of huge Champions League tie with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are expecting Courtois to miss the next six weeks, according to Diario AS. If the report proves accurate it means that Courtois will sit out some crucial fixtures for Los Blancos, starting with Saturday's derby against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Courtois is also likely to miss the two Champions League games against Bayern as well as La Liga games with Real Mallorca, Girona, Alaves and Real Betis.

Lunin will step up while Courtois is sidelined and is an experienced option. However, losing Courtois will be a massive blow for Arbeloa's side, with the goalkeeper widely considered to be one of the best in the world.