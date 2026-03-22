It was a rollercoaster ride in the Madrid derby, with Arbeloa’s Real Madrid winning a match featuring five goals and a sending-off. The match ended 3–2 to the Merengues, who responded to Barcelona’s victory earlier in the afternoon (1–0 against Rayo Vallecano) and moved back to within four points of the league leaders. Cholo Simeone’s side remain in fourth place; the Colchoneros leave the Bernabéu with their heads down and slip to fourth, failing to overtake Villarreal, who had beaten Real Sociedad in Friday’s early kick-off.
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Real Madrid 3–2 Atlético Madrid: a brace from Vinicius, a goal and a sending-off for Valverde
REAL MADRID VS ATLÉTICO MADRID: THE MATCH REPORT
It was a former Serie A player who broke the deadlock in the Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid match: just after the half-hour mark, Ademola Lookman beat Lunin (Courtois was out injured) to put Simeone’s side ahead. The Blancos turned the game around in the second half with goals from Vinicius Junior from the penalty spot and Valverde, who, following his hat-trick in the Champions League against Manchester City and his goal against Elche, has now scored five goals in his last four matches. Nahuel Molina – another former Serie A player, who was at Udinese from 2020 to 2022 – levelled the score with a superb goal with half an hour to go, but a few minutes later Vinicius Junior scored his second to make it 3-2. It was a nerve-wracking finale for Real Madrid, who played the last quarter of an hour with ten men following Valverde’s sending-off.