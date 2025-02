Kylian Mbappe is being backed by Carlo Ancelotti to “reach Cristiano’s level”, with Real Madrid’s latest ‘Galactico’ following in Ronaldo’s footsteps.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below CR7 is Blancos' all-time leading scorer

French forward now their top marksman

Mbappe prioritising collective success Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱