RB Leipzig complete signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on five-year contract

For Guiu, the move to Germany ends a period of uncertainty. Since joining the Premier League giants in 2024, the forward found it difficult to break into the starting XI consistently. Despite his limited opportunities in domestic league play, he demonstrated his potential on the European stage, particularly in the Conference League where he excelled. However, with Chelsea under pressure to streamline their squad and generate funds to comply with financial regulations, the sale became a logical step for all parties involved.

The young Spaniard's journey has been one of rapid elevation and sudden roadblocks. After making his debut for Barcelona at just 17, his move to England was seen as a major coup for Chelsea. Yet, the reality of a bloated squad meant he was often overlooked. A brief loan spell at Sunderland was even aborted after less than a month due to injury crises at his parent club, highlighting the lack of stability he faced in London.