Rasmus Hojlund aims brutal dig at Man Utd as Napoli star celebrates winning first trophy with Napoli
Hojlund starring alongside McTominay at Napoli
The season-long deal that took Hojlund to Naples includes the option for a permanent transfer to be completed in 2026. A man that moved to England for £72 million ($97m) would appear to be keen on securing an extended stay at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
He is one of those - alongside the likes of McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Antony - to have found a new lease of life after bidding farewell to Manchester. He has registered seven goals and three assists through 19 appearances for Napoli.
Trophy win: Hojlund aims dig at Man Utd
In contrast, the Denmark international found the target on only 26 occasions across 95 games for the Red Devils. He was sent out on loan as United sought to bolster their attacking options and find a more reliable No.9.
Ruben Amorim’s side have remained alarmingly inconsistent in 2025-26, but Hojlund has impressed many with his work rate in Italy. He now has silverware to show for his efforts, with Bologna being seen off in Super Cup action.
David Neres bagged a brace for Napoli in a contest that took place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hojlund and fellow former United star McTominay played the full 90 minutes of that fixture in the Middle East, and ended the evening with winners’ medals.
With a smile on his face, Hojlund could not resist the urge to fire shots at parent club Manchester United after landing a major honour. Amid wild celebrations, he posted on social media: “What a great decision looks like.”
Right option? Questions asked of Man Utd deal for Sesko
Hojlund was allowed to leave the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ as the Red Devils drafted in Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. They invested £74m ($100m) in the Slovenia international, but have seen him endure a similar fate to many of the forwards that went before him.
Sesko, in what has been an injury-hit debut campaign with Premier League heavyweights, has found the target on only two occasions through 14 appearances. Much more was expected of another 22-year-old forward.
Questions are being asked of whether United made the right choice in allowing Hojlund to leave while spending big on a replacement that was untested in English football. Jamie Jackson, Red Devils correspondent for The Guardian, has told talkSPORT of that decision: “So far, he's [Sesko] had half a season, I get that he's been injured and all the rest of it. But again we're talking about top level, elite football. These players are brought in for a reason. He's the number nine.
“I'd say so far, Hojlund looks the better player. Hojlund’s got burning pace, the number nine, obviously he’s on loan at Napoli. Sesko looks a bit lost. Every time he gets the ball you think he's going to lose it, it's not a great sign.
“Hopefully, because we all want to see players flourish and be stars, we love to see that in any sort of team, whoever you support, players light up games. But he doesn't really light up games at all, does he? You think the opposite, you think, 'Oh dear me he's a little bit of a liability at the moment.'
“Now it's a chicken-egg thing - he needs to play more to get confidence, but the confidence seems to be sapped every time he does play because he doesn't perform particularly well and then that becomes a negative sort of spiral. So I'm not very impressed at all.”
Permanent transfer: How much Hojlund option is worth
United do have the option of absorbing Hojlund back into their plans, but he would appear to have little interest in retracing steps to Old Trafford. They will take a serious hit on the Danish frontman if a permanent switch to Napoli is completed, with that option said to come in at £38m ($51m) - almost half what they paid for him when doing a deal with Atalanta in 2023.
