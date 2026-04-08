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Muhammad Zaki

Rafael van der Vaart tears into 'horrible' Vinicius Junior as he highlights 'incredibly sad' part of Real Madrid winger's game

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Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has launched a stinging attack on Vinicius Junior, labelling the Brazilian winger's behaviour on the pitch as "horrible". The Dutchman did not hold back after watching the forward's antics during a high-stakes Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu.

  • Van der Vaart's scathing assessment

    Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport, Van der Vaart expressed his deep frustration with Vinicius after Real's 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. Despite acknowledging the 25-year-old's obvious talent, the former Netherlands international admitted he finds it difficult to even watch the winger play due to his perceived theatrics.

    In a blunt critique of the Brazilian's style, Van der Vaart said: "Vinicius is horrible. He annoys me to no end when I see him. I find it incredibly sad because he's a fantastic player. But as soon as he gets a little push, he throws himself down, hoping to see a red card for the opponent, and then gets up as if nothing happened. That's the part that I find sad about him."

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    Frustration at the Bernabeu

    Vinicius struggled to make a decisive impact against Bayern Munich. While Kylian Mbappe managed to find the net, the Brazilian was unable to convert his chances, leading to visible frustration both on the pitch and in the stands. At one point, the frustration boiled over as some sections of the home support voiced their displeasure. Reports suggest that Vinicius was booed by the Bernabeu crowd once again after losing possession and failing to convert a golden one-on-one opportunity against Manuel Neuer in the 60th minute, an error that could prove costly in the tie.

  • Kompany offers a different view

    While Van der Vaart was focused on the winger's flaws, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany took a far more sympathetic stance. The Belgian coach went out of his way to praise the Madrid talisman's character, particularly in light of the difficult atmosphere and external pressures he often faces. "Vini must stay exactly as he is. He has my total support - regardless of whether he is an opposing player or not," the Bayern boss told Amazon Prime after the final whistle. "You need players who are different. We enjoy the success of these players. It was the same with Franck Ribery at Bayern. You are allowed to have an opinion, but you must never cross a line. That is why I have a lot of respect for Vini."

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    The road to the return leg

    The debate surrounding Vinicius will likely continue as Real Madrid prepare for a daunting trip to the Allianz Arena next week. Real Madrid find themselves in a precarious position, needing to overturn a one-goal deficit to keep their dreams of European glory alive. Under the guidance of Alvaro Arbeloa, the team must find a way to reignite their attacking spark, starting with a home fixture against Girona in La Liga on Friday.

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