Rafa Benitez acts as Xabi Alonso warning sign! Liverpool legend told filling ‘hottest seat in world football’ at Chelsea would be a big risk

Benitez - who guided Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2005, seeing off Chelsea courtesy of a fabled ‘ghost goal’ along the way - spent 48 games in charge of the Blues when filling an interim post in 2012-13.

He never won over a sceptical fan base - given his professional links to fierce Premier League rivals - despite delivering a Europa League triumph. A man who formed part of his squad that became continental kings some 21 years ago is now being linked with his own move that would see a penchant for red swapped for new allegiances in blue.

Alonso has been out of work since being unceremoniously sacked by Real Madrid in January. He lasted just seven months at Santiago Bernabeu, with his coaching reputation taking a knock after previously seeing it soar during a Bundesliga title-winning spell in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

The 44-year-old is still considered to be one of the most promising young managers in the game, but the same was true of 41-year-old Liam Rosenior when he took the reins at Chelsea - and his tenure was brought to a shuddering halt after 23 games.