'Put me down bro!' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic shares ‘surfing’ joke with AC Milan team-mate Rafael Leao after scoring fine goal in Europa League victory over Slavia Prague
Christian Pulisic shared a goal ‘surfing’ joke with AC Milan team-mate Rafael Leao after being caught up in wild celebrations against Slavia Prague.
- American has matched personal return tally
- Found the target on 11 occasions this season
- Keeping Rossoneri in hunt for continental glory