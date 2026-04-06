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Mohamed Mansi

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Pressure and urgency... Busquets goes against Barcelona’s wishes

Transfers
Serie A
LaLiga
Inter
A. Bastoni
Italy
Spain

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni dreams of wearing a Barcelona shirt and believes that if the Catalan club makes a move early, it will make the deal easier and less expensive.

Bastoni is 26 years old and is under contract with Inter Milan until 2028, but is already considered to be leaving the club next summer, according to reports in Italy.

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Bastoni is Barcelona’s top target to strengthen their central defence for next season, and the player himself is keen to wear the Barça shirt.

The player is aware of Barcelona’s interest and, although no personal agreement has yet been reached, he is open to the idea. 

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    Bastoni puts pressure on Barcelona

    "Mundo Deportivo" reports that Bastoni feels a sense of urgency to decide his future, given the situation he finds himself in following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, which is affecting him on a daily basis at Inter.


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    The report noted: “Bastoni believes that starting negotiations early between Barcelona and Inter Milan will help to finalise the deal quickly and clarify his future.”

    Bastoni has expressed his willingness to do everything in his power to realise his dream of playing at the Camp Nou from next season.

    According to sources close to the player, Bastoni and his entourage believe that now is the perfect time for Barcelona to move quickly to finalise the deal.

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    Barcelona prefers to keep talk of transfers to a minimum

    However, the problem is that Barcelona are currently focused on competing in La Liga and the Champions League, and so prefer to keep talk of transfers to a minimum, contrary to the wishes of Bastoni, who is keen to move quickly to seal the deal.

    Nevertheless, sporting director Deco continues to work quietly to assemble a strong squad for next season, with priorities including signing a centre-forward and a centre-back, and Bastoni is at the top of that list.

    Barcelona estimates that the player’s transfer fee could range from €55 million to €60 million.

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