VAR got it wrong! Premier League ADMIT massive refereeing mistake in Arsenal win over Aston Villa

Following a review of the weekend's action, the KMI Panel concluded that the match officials made a mistake. They determined that Maatsen committed a bookable offence that warranted a spot-kick.

"The panel felt that a penalty should have been awarded on-field for Maatsen’s reckless challenge on Guimaraes," the panel stated on Premier League's official website. "Clear contact was made on the attacker’s standing leg and Maatsen made no contact with the ball. They also felt that VAR should have intervened as the non-penalty awarded was a clear and obvious error. The panel felt that the challenge was reckless and therefore a second caution should have been awarded."

The Premier League subsequently released a statement addressing the failure to intervene. "One of the Premier League’s Football Principles is to maintain a high threshold for VAR intervention," the governing body explained. "VAR is not in place to re-referee incidents and clear evidence is required to meet the high threshold for subjective interventions, taking into account what football expects. Applying a high threshold for intervention also helps to enhance the consistency of VAR decision-making.

"However, in this instance, it was deemed that a penalty kick should have been awarded on-field following a reckless challenge, and that the threshold for VAR intervention had been met. As a result, the VAR should have intervened to recommend an on-field review for a clear and obvious error.

"In addition, the panel felt that Maatsen should have been shown a second yellow card for the challenge on Guimaraes, deeming it reckless. In this situation, had the VAR recommended an on-field review, the Referee would have retained all options, including the ability to issue Maatsen with a second yellow card."



