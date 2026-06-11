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Is Trent in trouble?! Alexander-Arnold warned Jose Mourinho 'likes defenders to defend' with Denzel Dumfries tipped to become first choice at Real Madrid
Mourinho return sparks defensive shake-up
According to Sky Sports, the Portuguese tactician travelled from Lisbon to Madrid on Wednesday afternoon to finalise his return to the Spanish giants, heading straight to the training ground ahead of his contract formally beginning in July. To facilitate a defensive rebuild, Bernabeu chiefs are now targeting Inter defender Denzel Dumfries in a cut-price deal alongside Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate. This recruitment drive follows a mixed debut campaign for Alexander-Arnold, whose recurring muscle injuries and subsequent omission from England's World Cup squad have forced the club to seek reliable alternatives.
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Hasselbaink identifies tactical dilemma
Speaking to 10bet, the 1999 Premier League Golden Boot winner highlighted how the managerial change completely alters the dynamic for the attack-minded full-back. Asked if Dumfries could displace Alexander-Arnold as the first choice full-back, Hasselbaink said: “If it's Jose Mourinho, it is most likely that his chances are really big because Mourinho likes his defenders to defend first.
"We all know Trent's quality, but Trent's quality is going forward. So in a sense, if it is Mourinho, I think Dumfries will play quite a bit. But then on the other hand, it's a great luxury for Mourinho to have because he's got two completely different types of right-backs and he can go in different tactical directions.
"So I still think that Trent will get a lot of game time. But yeah, there's competition, and that's normal at a big club.”
No Premier League return
With Dani Carvajal departing on June 30, the pressure on the 27-year-old to anchor the right flank will intensify under a microscope. Despite the adversity, Hasselbaink insists a return to the Premier League would be premature.
Discussing the defender's future, Hasselbaink added: “No, I don't think that he should. I think he should persevere and dig in. For England - I know that he is not with the national team squad right now - but for the national team itself, it is very good that English players are playing abroad. Now you have Kane, you have Gordon, you have Rashford, you have Trent. I think it will only do England good.
"And for Trent, I think it is good for his character that things are not as easy as they were at Liverpool. He needs to show another side to his game, and yeah, he's got pressure - a different kind of pressure.”
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Summer of rehabilitation awaits
Madrid officials are eager to secure both Dumfries and Konate before the World Cup begins, allowing Mourinho to shape his squad early. While his team-mates head to the tournament, Alexander-Arnold faces a crucial summer of physical rehabilitation to overcome his nagging fitness issues. The defender must use pre-season to convince the incoming boss he can adapt to a more disciplined, defensive role before the club's gruelling domestic campaign kicks off in August.