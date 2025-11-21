Getty/GOAL
Premier League return for Christian Pulisic? Man Utd one of two clubs considering transfer bid for USMNT star as AC Milan contract extension remains unsigned
Personal bests posted by Pulisic with Serie A giants
Pulisic moved to Italy in 2023, with a four-year spell at Stamford Bridge being brought to a close. He enjoyed success in England, registering a Premier League hat-trick and becoming a Champions League winner. Regular starts were, however, hard to come by at times.
With that in mind, a fresh start was embraced when Milan came calling. Personal bests on the goal front have been posted with the Rossoneri, with that individual bar being raised to 17 efforts last season.
There was talk early in 2025 of Pulisic being considered by Liverpool as a possible successor to Mohamed Salah - prior to the Egyptian superstar signing a new contract at Anfield. United are also said to have had him on their radar at various intervals.
Why Man Utd & Aston Villa want Pulisic
According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are mulling over an approach once more. It is claimed that United want Pulisic to form part of a “revamped attack”, as they target more “creative and game-changing players” and build a squad that can “strengthen their aspirations for European tournaments”.
Villa, meanwhile, are said to view Pulisic as an “ideal option”. They see him offering “speed, dribbling skills, and the ability to play both centrally and on the wings”. The United States international is considered to “represent a significant step up in quality” for the Villans’ attack.
Part of the problem for any potential suitor is that Milan remain reluctant sellers. They have Pulisic tied to a deal through to 2027, that includes the option for a 12-month extension. They are looking to put fresh terms in place, with an offer having sat on the table for several months.
That proposal would deliver a significant wage increase, but the likes of United and Villa would have no problem digging that deep either. A recent update on Pulisic’s contract stance stated: “The situation hasn’t really evolved yet: it’s a stand-by phase. Milan don’t have a renewal meeting scheduled, but it will certainly be an issue they’ll want to discuss. For now, however, it remains on hold, and there’s no contact between the parties.”
Pulisic transfer advice from former USMNT star
Pulisic was said to have initially delayed discussions with Milan as he wants to be sure that they are heading in the right direction after missing out on qualification for European competition last season.
With doubts seemingly in his mind, the 27-year-old has been advised to keep his options open. Fellow American Brad Friedel told GOAL recently of Pulisic potentially bidding farewell to Milan: “It’s a huge club that is underperforming. I know he did well last season, but they finished eighth. If AC Milan are finishing in eighth, that means people are losing their jobs - which did happen last year.
“If I was advising him, I would be looking at teams in Europe and seeing what’s happening at AC Milan, for sure. I would make sure, especially in World Cup year, that my client is playing. He is playing, so that’s the best thing. But I think I would have an eye open somewhere else.”
Stay or go? Pulisic facing huge future call
A return to the Premier League could make a lot of sense. He already knows the division and is a better player now than he was when severing ties with Chelsea. Pulisic has become more of a leader with club and country, as he lives up to his ‘Captain America’ nickname.
He has, however, become a fan favourite at San Siro and is held in the highest regard by club bosses. No indication has been offered that he is looking for a move elsewhere - with golf pro girlfriend Alexa Melton paying regular visits to Italy - but clubs of United’s stature are notoriously difficult to turn down, even with their recent struggles for consistency taken into account.
