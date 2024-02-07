Ivan Toney, Pedro Neto and 18 Premier League players set to make the leap to 'Big Six' clubs this summer

GOAL runs through the top talents being tipped to join one of England's richest teams at the end of the season

Let's be honest: the January transfer window was dreadfully dull. Nearly nothing happened. The hope must be that England's top clubs are finally seeing sense and starting to control their spending.

What's far more likely, though, is that they were simply spooked by a Premier League that suddenly wants to start enforcing its own Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), and will start splashing the cash again this summer when they all figure out exactly where they stand.

There will certainly be plenty of exciting talents seeking transfers at the end of the season, that's for sure. Indeed, as GOAL outlines below, there are a plethora of players outside of the Premier League's traditional 'Big Six' (Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea) that look ready to make a step up in class this summer...