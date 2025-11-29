Premier League icon Robin van Persie explains decision to hand son Shaqueel debut in historic clash with Celtic

Feyenoord went ahead early on against Celtic as Ayase Ueda tucked past Kasper Schmeichel having been picked out well by Sem Steijn. However, Celtic turned the game on its head before the break as goals from Yang Hyun-Jun and Reo Hatate saw the Scottish champions go in ahead at the interval.

The Eredivisie outfit pushed for an equaliser but it was Benjamin Nygren who scored Celtic's third in the final knockings as the Scottish side claimed a 3-1 win at De Kuip. The result means Feyenoord have now now lost five of their last six matches in all competitions, which includes defeats to PSV and VfB Stuttgart in the league and Europa League, respectively.

Van Persie faced questions about his side's form post-match but was also forced to explain the decision behind handing his son his debut as Feyenoord pushed for a goal. Shaqueel made the matchday squad for Feyenoord's recent 4-2 home defeat to NEC Nijmegen but was an unused sub in the loss.