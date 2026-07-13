Premier League clubs line up for Omar Marmoush as Man City exit nears

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham and Newcastle are both showing significant interest in City's 27-year-old Egypt forward as the summer transfer window heats up. Marmoush has emerged as one of the more intriguing names to watch before the window closes, having seen his stock remain high despite a lack of regular minutes at the Etihad.

Both Premier League rivals are looking to bolster their attacking options and have reportedly made enquiries about the forward.

However, sources close to Marmoush indicate that he is keen to know exactly what role he will play in City's new manager Enzo Maresca's plans before making his decision about moving to another club or staying at Al-Ittihad.



