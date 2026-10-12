Juventus eye Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg transfer as financial crisis forces Marseille to sell star midfielder

Marseille are preparing for a busy winter transfer window as the club desperately needs to raise funds. The French side must sell players to avoid looming financial sanctions from both UEFA and the DNCG.

Hojbjerg has emerged as one of the most prominent candidates to depart, as per Foot01. The Denmark midfielder was linked with a move away a few months ago but ultimately chose to remain in France.

However, his situation at the club has shifted. The former Tottenham player is now being pushed towards the exit door as the hierarchy looks to drastically reduce their wage bill.