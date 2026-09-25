'The elephant in the room!' – Why Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg asked to be benched

Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg addressed reporters at Ullevaal Stadion with a surprisingly frank assessment following their 3-2 UEFA Nations League defeat to Norway. The Marseille midfielder conceded that his central midfield partnership alongside Morten Hjulmand simply does not function effectively for the national team.

Despite Hojbjerg attempting to adopt a more advanced box-to-box role in Oslo, Denmark struggled to maintain central control.

The 29-year-old acknowledged that structural tactical changes are urgently required.