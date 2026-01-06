Petr Cech makes shock return to football as Chelsea icon reunites with John Terry at Baller League UK - but 43-year-old left red-faced after conceding 'goal of the season'

He dusted off his iconic protective cap to step back between the sticks in six-a-side competition at the Copper Box Arena in London. Cech had been invited to that event by fellow Chelsea icon Terry, who is manager of the 26ers team.

They required a back-up keeper after seeing regular starter Serine Sanneh suffer an unfortunate injury. He had made headlines recently when meeting up with old friend Cole Palmer at Chelsea’s training ground and expressing a desire to compete for a pro contract.

The 26ers will have felt as though they were in safe hands after turning to Cech, with victory against Rukkas FC enough to keep them in contention for the 2025-26 Baller League UK crown. They were, however, to drop precious points in a 2-2 draw.

Cech was beaten by one stunning effort, which was dubbed a 'goal of the season' contender by Baller League, with the Premier League title winner left floored and flapping at fresh air as a spectacular solo run ended with the ball being flicked over his head and into the back of the net.

The 26ers finished the regular Baller League season in fifth place, just one point outside the top four and a finals berth. That will be a source of disappointment to Terry, who has been a lively presence at the Copper Box this season.

