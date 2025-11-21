Pep Guardiola reveals 'the truth' about Arsenal with admission he fears title race will be too difficult for Man City

Guardiola does, however, concede that Arsenal are making life difficult for the chasing pack. He said ahead of a testing trip to Newcastle on Saturday for his City side: "The truth is a team as strong as Arsenal I have a feeling they will not drop points, so if they go further ahead it will be impossible to catch. Arsenal are an impeccable team. If they manage to take some distance in points, it will be difficult to catch up. Just like how it went with Liverpool."

The English top-flight crown headed to Anfield last season as Liverpool eased over the line, with there never any threat of an early lead in the standings being surrendered. Guardiola knows what it takes to get over that line, having led City to six titles - including a historic run of four-in-a-row between 2020 and 2024.

He has pointed out that there is still a long way to go in another battle for domestic supremacy, with it always about how you finish. Guardiola added: "We are in November, and in November in this league nothing is final.

"What happens in February or March, be careful. But the season starts now. The first start is when the transfer window is over in the summer. And now again when the international breaks are over.

"Now until March we see each other every three days. Now the real season starts. It is important to be there and to arrive at the end of the season with a chance to fight. Winning (in Newcastle) would be an important step for us."

