'Finally, it's happening' - Pep Guardiola reveals his Rodri relief & is asked if Man City star is getting back to his best

Following a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in which Rodri netted his first Premier League goal in 655 days, Guardiola spoke glowingly about the midfielder's progress. "Finally it’s happening like we wanted a long time ago, when he came back, to not have setbacks, have consistency to play, play, and play," the City boss told reporters during a Friday press conference.

However, Guardiola was quick to warn that managing the Spaniard’s minutes remains a priority during a punishing schedule. He added: "But now we play a lot, long travels away where fatigue is involved – travelling to Madrid, coming back, travelling to London (for West Ham next up in the Premier League), four or five hours to the hotel. You have to use all the squad, otherwise it will not be possible to play for the reasons that we want to play."