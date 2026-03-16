'Stay at home!' - Pep Guardiola fires stark warning to Man City stars who don't believe they can overturn Real Madrid Champions League deficit

The statistical landscape suggests City are the clear underdogs against the Spanish giants. Madrid have won three of their last four Champions League meetings with City and are aiming to eliminate the Manchester club from the knockout stages for a staggering fifth time. Furthermore, Guardiola faces his personal 'first-leg curse'; he has failed to progress from a knockout tie after losing the opening leg in each of his last five attempts, including all three instances during his tenure at City. Despite this, Pep remains defiant about his philosophy, stating: "I like my team. I know today modern football is not like that, but still I like it."