Paul Pogba brutally told he’s had ‘three good years in his entire career’ as former Serie A rival takes aim at ex-Man Utd & Juventus midfielder
Pogba struggling to find form & fitness at Monaco
An initial four-year suspension was cut to 18 months on appeal, with Pogba being freed to find a new club in the spring of 2025 - having been released by Turin-based giants Juve.
The 32-year-old has found the going tough back in his native France, having landed a two-year deal at Monaco, with fitness issues holding him back and preventing the desired impact being made in World Cup year.
Pogba told he has rarely been a world-class performer
Nainggolan has brutally suggested that Pogba has rarely formed part of the global elite over the course of his career, despite once being the most expensive player on the planet - with a return to Old Trafford being made in 2016 for £89 million ($119m).
Ex-Belgium international Nainggolan lined up against Pogba between 2012 and 2016, and has told Sportium.fun: “In my era in Serie A, only [Arturo] Vidal and [Daniele] De Rossi were as strong as me. Pogba? I was better than him, he only had three good years in his entire career.”
Nainggolan explains why he snubbed Juventus transfer
Nainggolan had opportunities to follow Pogba to Juve at various intervals when performing at the peak of his powers, but always shunned that interest. That is because the charismatic midfielder, who was known for his bold haircuts, wanted to test himself fully at all times.
He said: “I used to play Football Manager and I never picked the strongest team. When a club like Roma wins the title, it is a celebration for 20 years. At Juventus you have to win it every year, it is a completely different feeling.”
Nainggolan - who starred in Italy for the likes of Cagliari, Roma and Inter - believes that Juve were always given preferential treatment by match officials. He added: “When they inaugurated the Juventus Stadium, I played there with Cagliari and we drew 1-1 thanks to a non-existent penalty given to Juventus.
“Then I arrived at Roma, first game at the same stadium, we lost 3-2 with two penalties that were given outside the box. Everyone saw it. It is the truth, only not everyone can bring themselves to say it.”
Colourful character planning move into management
Nainggolan is still playing at 37 years of age, with Belgian second tier outfit Patro Eisden, and is less than impressed by the direction in which modern football is heading. He said, with technology generating debates that never needed to happen: “Football should be like it used to be. If mistakes are still being made with VAR, then it is right to remove it and just let referees make errors naturally. Real football is something else.”
While having bones to pick with football, Nainggolan has no desire to walk away from the game any time soon. With his playing days coming to a close, he is planning a move into management.
He said of a potential switch into coaching, with another bullish statement being made by a man that has never lacked self confidence: “Looking at what is out there, I think I could do it.”
It remains to be seen when that path will be trodden, but stars of the future have been warned that Nainggolan is ready to call the shots somewhere and will expect nothing less than total commitment to his cause.
