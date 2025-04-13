Paul Mullin swaps Wrexham away end for UFC - Out of favour Red Dragons striker enjoys epic win from fellow Scouser Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett over Michael Chandler
Paul Mullin is filling a cheerleader role at present, with the 30-year-old supporting Wrexham in the away end and Paddy Pimblett in UFC action.
- Striker has slipped down the pecking order
- Took in Wigan game alongside away support
- Revelled in impressive win for Pimblett at UFC 314