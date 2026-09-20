AFP
Patrick Vieira unveiled as Senegal manager and leaves Sadio Mane out of first squad
Vieira takes charge of Senegal and makes bold selection statement
Patrick Vieira has been officially presented as the new head coach of Senegal in Dakar, launching a four-year cycle aimed at maintaining international competitiveness and building toward 2030. Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall called the appointment an absolute necessity for the national team.
Born in Dakar before moving to France as an eight-year-old, the 50-year-old manager described taking charge of the Lions of Teranga as a deeply personal homecoming.
In his first major act, Vieira named an expanded 29-man squad that features significant tactical adjustments and high-profile omissions.
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Manager insists heart dictated return as Mane is omitted
Addressing the press, Vieira emphasized that his decision to accept the federation's offer was driven by emotion rather than financial gain, pledging total dedication to meet the nation's high expectations. However, the headline story from his initial selection was the absence of talismanic forward Sadio Mane.
Vieira clarified that the Al-Nassr star was sidelined due to a minor physical setback following a direct phone call between the pair.
"As I told you, I was born here in Dakar. My parents were born in Dakar. My whole family, my history is here in Dakar. And from there, taking this national team is not a new step in my career, it is a homecoming," Vieira stated. Regarding Mane, he added: "Regarding Sadio's absence, whom I spoke to on the phone, he has a physical issue and that is why he will not be with us for this camp, but he surely will be for the next one."
Goalkeeping reshuffle and seven debutants signal new era
Vieira's squad selection reflects an intentional blend of continuity and fresh talent rather than a complete structural overhaul. Following Edouard Mendy's international retirement, the manager called up four goalkeepers, handing maiden inclusions to Monza's Ngagne Demba Thiam and AS Saint-Etienne's Mamour Ndiaye.
Seven debutants feature across the group, including Monaco centre-back Sadibou Sane, Auxerre full-back Lamine Sy, and FC Metz forward Pape Moussa Fall.
"The important thing is not to start from scratch," Vieira added. "I'm not going to tear everything down or throw everything out the window, but to preserve what has been achieved and begin a four-year cycle."
- AFP
Reshaped squad prepares for AFCON qualification test
Senegal's reshaped 29-player group will assemble immediately ahead of a demanding international window. The Lions begin their 2027 AFCON qualification campaign against Mozambique in Maputo on September 25.
They then travel to face Ethiopia four days later on September 29 before wrapping up the break with a friendly against Comoros in Marseille on October 4.
The upcoming matches offer Vieira an immediate test to implement his tactical principles without Mane.
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