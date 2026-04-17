'We are the champions!' - Pape Gueye refusing to give up AFCON winner's medal after Senegal stripped of title by CAF

One of the most contentious points in the aftermath has been the status of the winners' medals. While reports suggested the squad might be forced to hand them back, Gueye has completely ruled out that possibility, clarifying that earlier comments from teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye were misunderstood.

"Do we feel like champions? Yes, of course, because we are simply the African champions," he said in an interview with L'Equipe. "We managed to win this final on the pitch; the whole world saw it. There were those incidents, the interruption, but the match resumed. When the penalty was awarded, no Moroccan wanted to stop the match; they all wanted to take it.

"So why dwell on the final result? And besides, the medals are ours. Are we going to give back the medals like Idrissa Gueye said? No, no, that was ironic! I told him I wasn't ready to give up my medal! The whole world knows perfectly well that Senegal won the cup."